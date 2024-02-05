Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 281 Shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 97,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,031,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 20.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 148,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGW opened at $51.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $984.63 million, a P/E ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 52 week low of $44.37 and a 52 week high of $53.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.75.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

