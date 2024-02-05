Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 666 Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 434.4% during the 2nd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000.

NYSEARCA IXJ opened at $89.17 on Monday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $89.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.67 and a 200-day moving average of $84.73.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

