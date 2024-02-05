Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 955 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,626 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.5% of Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $30,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $143.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.86 and a 52-week high of $155.20.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.75.

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $9,831,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at $13,681,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $26,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,897.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,681,076.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 189,674 shares of company stock worth $25,994,026. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

