Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $261,000 Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 64,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 297,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,181,000 after buying an additional 23,323 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,502,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 230,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,070,000 after buying an additional 15,849 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHR opened at $49.42 on Monday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.03 and a fifty-two week high of $51.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.64.

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

