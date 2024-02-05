Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $305,000 Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CUBE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,178,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,674,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,436 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,226,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,212,188,000 after acquiring an additional 138,651 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,425,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $580,252,000 after acquiring an additional 173,717 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $293,769,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 23.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,845,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,901 shares during the period. 96.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on CubeSmart from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on CubeSmart from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.36.

CubeSmart Stock Performance

NYSE:CUBE opened at $43.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $33.17 and a 12-month high of $48.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.70.

CubeSmart Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This is a boost from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.16%.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

