Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.3% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 10.2% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.4% during the third quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Down 0.8 %

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $97.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $137.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.87. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $77.90 and a 1 year high of $104.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.65.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.63 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 15.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a $1.0155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.67.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

