Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,168 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 3.7% in the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 637 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 0.8% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 13.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 3.4% in the second quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Netflix by 2.0% in the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NFLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $460.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Netflix from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Netflix from $460.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $553.33.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total transaction of $35,412,789.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total transaction of $35,412,789.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 278,771 shares of company stock worth $139,531,235. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $564.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $285.33 and a 1 year high of $579.64. The company has a market capitalization of $244.35 billion, a PE ratio of 47.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $491.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $443.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

