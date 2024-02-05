Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 136.5% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 52,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 30,589 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $79,432,000. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.1% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 316,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,156,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.85.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,655.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE opened at $58.15 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.66. The firm has a market cap of $119.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.52. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $79.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

