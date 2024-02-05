Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.3% during the third quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 11,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $241,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 172,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,310,000 after acquiring an additional 13,606 shares during the period. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.3% during the third quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 70.7% during the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 41,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,841,000 after acquiring an additional 17,048 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $101.97 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $120.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $404.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.45.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Truist Financial raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

