Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) and PJSC Tatneft (OTCMKTS:OAOFY) Critical Analysis

PJSC Tatneft (OTCMKTS:OAOFY – Get Free Report) and Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PJSC Tatneft and Exxon Mobil’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PJSC Tatneft N/A N/A N/A $252.31 0.04 Exxon Mobil $413.68 billion 0.98 $55.74 billion $8.89 11.47

Exxon Mobil has higher revenue and earnings than PJSC Tatneft. PJSC Tatneft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Exxon Mobil, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Profitability

PJSC Tatneft pays an annual dividend of $42.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 445.3%. Exxon Mobil pays an annual dividend of $3.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. PJSC Tatneft pays out 16.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Exxon Mobil pays out 42.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Exxon Mobil has raised its dividend for 41 consecutive years. PJSC Tatneft is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares PJSC Tatneft and Exxon Mobil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PJSC Tatneft N/A N/A N/A Exxon Mobil 11.56% 20.72% 11.57%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for PJSC Tatneft and Exxon Mobil, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PJSC Tatneft 0 0 0 0 N/A Exxon Mobil 0 8 10 0 2.56

Exxon Mobil has a consensus price target of $127.53, indicating a potential upside of 25.07%. Given Exxon Mobil’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Exxon Mobil is more favorable than PJSC Tatneft.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.2% of PJSC Tatneft shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.5% of Exxon Mobil shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Exxon Mobil shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Exxon Mobil beats PJSC Tatneft on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PJSC Tatneft

PJSC Tatneft engages in exploration, development, and production of crude oil in Russia and internationally. It holds interests in oil and gas fields located in Tatarstan in Russia. The company is also involved in the refining and marketing crude oil; and the purchase and sale of crude oil and refined products. In addition, it manufactures and sells equipment; operates gas station network; manufacturers fiberglass; and engages in electric power business, as well as process oil, gas, and petrochemical projects. Further, the company sells oilfield equipment, and auxiliary petrochemical related services and materials. Additionally, it is involved in the banking activities. PJSC Tatneft was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Almetyevsk, Russia.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas. The Energy Products segment offers fuels, aromatics, and catalysts, as well as licensing services. The Chemical Products segment manufactures and markets petrochemicals including olefins, polyolefins, and intermediates. The Specialty Products segment offers performance products, including lubricants, basestocks, waxes, synthetics, elastomers, and resins. The company is involved in the manufacturing, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and pursuit lower-emission business opportunities including carbon capture and storage, hydrogen, and lower-emission fuels. Exxon Mobil Corporation was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Spring, Texas.

