Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.25.

FSLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised Fastly from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fastly from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th.

Shares of FSLY opened at $22.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85. Fastly has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $24.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.21 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.44.

In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 21,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $460,031.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,079,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,862,273.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 21,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $460,031.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,079,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,862,273.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 233,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $3,788,304.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,422,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,094,189.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 709,321 shares of company stock valued at $12,285,822 over the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fastly by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,732,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,075,000 after purchasing an additional 381,845 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,846,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099,852 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,627,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,057,000 after acquiring an additional 778,677 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 4th quarter worth $42,697,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,516,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,633 shares in the last quarter. 65.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

