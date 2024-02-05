FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,744 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $388,787,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,728,775 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $428,563,000 after purchasing an additional 799,828 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 2,602.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 608,210 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $150,775,000 after purchasing an additional 632,510 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $591,124,000 after purchasing an additional 559,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the second quarter worth about $108,779,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.93.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,638.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,638.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $242.36 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.50. The company has a market cap of $60.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $190.83 and a 1 year high of $285.53.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.76 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 29.86%.

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.