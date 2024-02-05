Financial Comparison: Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF) & Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE)

Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF – Get Free Report) and Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.4% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Keppel DC REIT and Alexandria Real Estate Equities, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Keppel DC REIT 1 0 0 0 1.00 Alexandria Real Estate Equities 0 1 7 0 2.88

Valuation and Earnings

Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus price target of $137.13, indicating a potential upside of 12.90%. Given Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alexandria Real Estate Equities is more favorable than Keppel DC REIT.

This table compares Keppel DC REIT and Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Keppel DC REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Alexandria Real Estate Equities $2.89 billion 7.36 $521.66 million $0.54 224.93

Alexandria Real Estate Equities has higher revenue and earnings than Keppel DC REIT.

Profitability

This table compares Keppel DC REIT and Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Keppel DC REIT N/A N/A N/A Alexandria Real Estate Equities 3.59% 0.46% 0.28%

Summary

Alexandria Real Estate Equities beats Keppel DC REIT on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Keppel DC REIT

Keppel DC REIT was listed on the Singapore Exchange on 12 December 2014 as the first pure-play data centre REIT in Asia. Keppel DC REIT's investment strategy is to principally invest, directly or indirectly, in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate assets which are used primarily for data centre purposes, as well as real estate and assets necessary to support the digital economy. Keppel DC REIT's investments comprise an optimal mix of colocation, fully-fitted and shell and core assets, as well as debt securities issued by NetCo which holds network assets9 , thereby reinforcing the diversity and resiliency of its portfolio. Keppel DC REIT is managed by Keppel DC REIT Management Pte. Ltd. (the Manager) and is sponsored by Keppel, a global asset manager and operator with strong expertise in sustainability-related solutions spanning the areas of infrastructure, real estate and connectivity.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle. The trusted partner to over 800 tenants, Alexandria has a total market capitalization of $28.3 billion and an asset base in North America of 75.1 million SF as of September 30, 2023, which includes 41.5 million RSF of operating properties and 5.6 million RSF of Class A/A+ properties undergoing construction, 8.9 million RSF of near-term and intermediate-term development and redevelopment projects, and 19.1 million SF of future development projects. Alexandria has a longstanding and proven track record of developing Class A/A+ properties clustered in life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses that provide our innovative tenants with highly dynamic and collaborative environments that enhance their ability to successfully recruit and retain world-class talent and inspire productivity, efficiency, creativity, and success. Alexandria also provides strategic capital to transformative life science, agrifoodtech, climate innovation, and technology companies through our venture capital platform. We believe our unique business model and diligent underwriting ensure a high-quality and diverse tenant base that results in higher occupancy levels, longer lease terms, higher rental income, higher returns, and greater long-term asset value.

