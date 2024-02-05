Financial Comparison: National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) & Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT)

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) and Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares National Health Investors and Presidio Property Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Health Investors $278.19 million 8.29 $66.40 million $2.43 21.86 Presidio Property Trust $17.63 million 0.79 -$2.13 million $1.42 0.75

National Health Investors has higher revenue and earnings than Presidio Property Trust. Presidio Property Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Health Investors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

National Health Investors has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Presidio Property Trust has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares National Health Investors and Presidio Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Health Investors 33.90% 8.25% 4.20% Presidio Property Trust 107.48% -6.80% -1.79%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for National Health Investors and Presidio Property Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Health Investors 0 6 1 0 2.14 Presidio Property Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

National Health Investors presently has a consensus price target of $55.75, indicating a potential upside of 4.97%. Given National Health Investors’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe National Health Investors is more favorable than Presidio Property Trust.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.1% of National Health Investors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.3% of Presidio Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of National Health Investors shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of Presidio Property Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

National Health Investors pays an annual dividend of $3.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Presidio Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.5%. National Health Investors pays out 148.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Presidio Property Trust pays out 6.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Presidio Property Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Presidio Property Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

National Health Investors beats Presidio Property Trust on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

About Presidio Property Trust

Presidio is an internally managed, diversified REIT with holdings in model home properties which are triple-net leased to homebuilders, office, industrial, and retail properties. Presidio's model homes are leased to homebuilders located in Arizona, Illinois, Texas, Wisconsin, and Florida. Our office, industrial and retail properties are located primarily in Colorado, with properties also located in Maryland, North Dakota, Texas, and Southern California. While geographical clustering of real estate enables us to reduce our operating costs through economies of scale by servicing several properties with less staff, it makes us susceptible to changing market conditions in these discrete geographic areas, including those that have developed as a result of COVID-19. Presidio owns approximately 6.5% of the outstanding common stock of Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc., a disease agnostic multi-asset clinical-stage disease-agnostic life science company providing an efficient model for compound development.

