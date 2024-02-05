Financial Comparison: Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) and First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG)

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) and First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Yum China and First Watch Restaurant Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yum China 0 1 4 0 2.80 First Watch Restaurant Group 0 2 3 1 2.83

Yum China currently has a consensus price target of $61.63, indicating a potential upside of 74.87%. First Watch Restaurant Group has a consensus price target of $22.33, indicating a potential upside of 2.40%. Given Yum China’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Yum China is more favorable than First Watch Restaurant Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

73.9% of Yum China shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.1% of First Watch Restaurant Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Yum China shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of First Watch Restaurant Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Yum China and First Watch Restaurant Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yum China $9.57 billion 1.52 $442.00 million $1.86 18.95 First Watch Restaurant Group $730.16 million 1.79 $6.91 million $0.36 60.58

Yum China has higher revenue and earnings than First Watch Restaurant Group. Yum China is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Watch Restaurant Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Yum China has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Watch Restaurant Group has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Yum China and First Watch Restaurant Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yum China 7.41% 10.91% 6.66% First Watch Restaurant Group 2.67% 4.12% 1.94%

Summary

Yum China beats First Watch Restaurant Group on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc. owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services. Yum China Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About First Watch Restaurant Group

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. in December 2019. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bradenton, Florida.

