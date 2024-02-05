Financial Contrast: Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) & SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU)

SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU – Get Free Report) and Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

SeaStar Medical has a beta of -1.17, meaning that its share price is 217% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axonics has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.6% of SeaStar Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.0% of Axonics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of SeaStar Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Axonics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SeaStar Medical N/A N/A -961.93% Axonics -3.50% -2.04% -1.82%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SeaStar Medical and Axonics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares SeaStar Medical and Axonics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SeaStar Medical N/A N/A -$23.01 million N/A N/A Axonics $273.70 million 12.52 -$59.70 million ($0.25) -270.60

SeaStar Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Axonics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for SeaStar Medical and Axonics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SeaStar Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 Axonics 0 7 5 0 2.42

SeaStar Medical presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 517.28%. Axonics has a consensus target price of $71.09, indicating a potential upside of 5.09%. Given SeaStar Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe SeaStar Medical is more favorable than Axonics.

Summary

SeaStar Medical beats Axonics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SeaStar Medical

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation, a medical device company, develops a platform therapy to reduce the consequences of hyperinflammation on vital organs in the United States. The company offers inflammatory response to fend off infections and repair damaged tissue in the body. It is also developing products in various therapeutic areas, including pediatric and adult acute kidney injury on CRRT; cardiorenal syndrome in congestive heart failure; myocardial stunning in end stage renal disease; and hepatorenal syndrome. SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Axonics

Axonics, Inc., a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction. reduce the symptoms of OAB, UR, and FI. The company also offers Bulkamid, a urethral bulking agent to treat female stress urinary incontinence. It sells its products through a direct sales force and distributors in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Nordic countries, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Axonics, Inc. in March 2021. Axonics, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Irvine, California.

