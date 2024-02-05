Financial Review: CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) & ERF Wireless (OTCMKTS:ERFB)

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Free Report) and ERF Wireless (OTCMKTS:ERFB – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.9% of CalAmp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of ERF Wireless shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of CalAmp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of ERF Wireless shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CalAmp and ERF Wireless’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CalAmp -38.28% -51.60% -3.67% ERF Wireless N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CalAmp 0 2 1 0 2.33 ERF Wireless 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations for CalAmp and ERF Wireless, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

CalAmp currently has a consensus price target of $63.25, indicating a potential upside of 1,946.93%. Given CalAmp’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe CalAmp is more favorable than ERF Wireless.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CalAmp and ERF Wireless’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CalAmp $294.95 million 0.02 -$32.49 million ($62.30) -0.05 ERF Wireless N/A N/A N/A ($1.83) 0.00

ERF Wireless has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CalAmp. CalAmp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ERF Wireless, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ERF Wireless beats CalAmp on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products. It provides CalAmp Telematics Cloud platform, such as cloud-based application enablement and telematics service platforms that facilitate integration of its own applications, as well as those of third parties, through open application programming interfaces; and software as a service application, as well as provides tracking and monitoring services within fleet management, supply chain integrity, and international vehicle location. The company also offers telematics products, including asset tracking units, mobile telematics devices, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and routers; and advanced telematics products for the broader connected vehicle and Internet of Things marketplace, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets. In addition, it offers professional services, including project management, engineering services, and installation services. The company sells its products and services to customers in the automotive, telecommunications, industrial equipment, transportation and logistics, government and municipalities, insurance, original equipment manufacturers, and leasing companies. It markets through direct sales organization, channel partner program, original equipment manufacturers, and independent sales representatives and distributors, as well as its websites and digital platform. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About ERF Wireless

ERF Wireless, Inc. provides wireless broadband access solutions for the energy industry in North America. The company conducts its operations through Energy Broadband, Inc., Wireless Bundled Services Division, and Enterprise Network Services segments. It offers wireless bandwidth and related support services, including nomadic terrestrial wireless broadband circuit connectivity to the wellsite; wellsite communications equipment rental; wellsite IT support services; wellsite IT services over broadband; network monitoring and maintenance:; layer 2 secure communications connectivity products rental and services; fixed site terrestrial wireless broadband connectivity; network design and construction; production field supervisory control and data acquisition; and midstream communications, monitoring, and security solutions for the oil and gas industry. The company also provides enterprise-level wireless bandwidth product and services, such as design and implementation of custom Internet wireless bandwidth solutions, including long-term maintenance and network monitoring; reselling arrangements; and secure connectivity services through its CryptoVue product to the regional banking, healthcare, and educational sectors primarily in the rural areas of North America. In addition, it offers commercial and residential wireless bandwidth products and services comprising -speed Internet, voice over Internet protocol services, network monitoring and maintenance services, and video services to commercial businesses and residential customers. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in League City, Texas.

