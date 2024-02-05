First Commonwealth Financial Co. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:FCF)

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for First Commonwealth Financial in a report released on Friday, February 2nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas expects that the bank will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for First Commonwealth Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.48 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

First Commonwealth Financial Stock Performance

NYSE FCF opened at $13.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.66 and a 200-day moving average of $13.54. First Commonwealth Financial has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $16.53.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $168.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.17 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 13.78%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share.

First Commonwealth Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCF. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $180,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 173.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Featured Stories

