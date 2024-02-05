First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of First Financial Northwest from $15.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. DA Davidson lowered shares of First Financial Northwest from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of First Financial Northwest from $14.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.00.

First Financial Northwest Price Performance

First Financial Northwest Announces Dividend

FFNW opened at $20.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. First Financial Northwest has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $22.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.32 million, a PE ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 0.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio is 76.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Financial Northwest

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFNW. UBS Group AG lifted its position in First Financial Northwest by 213.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in First Financial Northwest in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Grace & White Inc. NY bought a new stake in First Financial Northwest in the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in First Financial Northwest by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new stake in First Financial Northwest in the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. 40.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

