First Horizon Co. Forecasted to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share (NYSE:FHN)

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Horizon in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.39. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Horizon’s current full-year earnings is $1.42 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for First Horizon’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Horizon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.35.

FHN stock opened at $13.93 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.88 and its 200-day moving average is $12.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.95. First Horizon has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $24.90.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.20 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 17.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in First Horizon by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in First Horizon by 2.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in First Horizon by 2.8% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 28,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in First Horizon by 0.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 140,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 7.0% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Horizon declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 23rd that allows the company to buyback $650.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.22%.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

