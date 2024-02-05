FirstEnergy Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th.

FirstEnergy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. FirstEnergy has a dividend payout ratio of 57.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect FirstEnergy to earn $2.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.7%.

Shares of FE opened at $36.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.61. The stock has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of 45.99 and a beta of 0.49. FirstEnergy has a 12 month low of $32.18 and a 12 month high of $41.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

In other FirstEnergy news, SVP Christine Walker sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $469,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,919.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FE. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in FirstEnergy by 549.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the second quarter worth $31,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth $34,000. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on FE shares. StockNews.com upgraded FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

