Flare Price Tops $0.0315 on Top Exchanges (FLR)

Flare (FLR) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. One Flare coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0315 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Flare has traded 42.7% higher against the US dollar. Flare has a total market cap of $1.03 billion and approximately $96.32 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Flare’s genesis date was January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 32,625,127,533 coins. Flare’s official website is flare.network. The official message board for Flare is medium.com/flarenetwork. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 32,625,127,533.249123 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.03120691 USD and is up 9.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $99,238,013.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flare using one of the exchanges listed above.

