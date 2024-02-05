Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Fluent in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Fluent Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of FLNT stock opened at $0.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.58. Fluent has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.55.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). Fluent had a negative net margin of 42.50% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $66.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fluent will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluent

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fluent by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 449,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 8,091 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fluent during the first quarter worth about $28,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Fluent by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 13,456 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fluent during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fluent by 40.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 35,826 shares in the last quarter. 23.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluent Company Profile

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

