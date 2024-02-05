FormFactor (FORM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect FormFactor to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FormFactor Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ FORM opened at $39.35 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -437.17 and a beta of 1.17. FormFactor has a 52 week low of $24.88 and a 52 week high of $45.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FormFactor news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 10,986 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $384,729.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,779,813.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,792 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $145,006.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,926.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shai Shahar sold 10,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $384,729.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,779,813.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,886 shares of company stock worth $1,504,441 in the last quarter. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FormFactor

About FormFactor

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 13.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in FormFactor in the first quarter valued at $243,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor during the first quarter valued at $243,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 8.7% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

See Also

