Forward Air (FWRD) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th.

Forward Air Stock Down 0.1 %

FWRD opened at $43.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.67. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.06. Forward Air has a 1 year low of $42.04 and a 1 year high of $121.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Institutional Trading of Forward Air

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 14.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Forward Air from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.86.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

See Also

