FY2023 EPS Estimates for DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT) Raised by Analyst

DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DRI Healthcare Trust in a research report issued on Thursday, February 1st. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.46 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.27. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for DRI Healthcare Trust’s FY2025 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

DRI Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C($0.72). The company had revenue of C$33.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$38.51 million.

DRI Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

DRI Healthcare Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.104 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. This is a positive change from DRI Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th.

