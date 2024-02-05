FY2023 EPS Estimates for DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT) Raised by Analyst

DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DRI Healthcare Trust in a research report issued on Thursday, February 1st. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.46 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.27. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for DRI Healthcare Trust’s FY2025 earnings at $2.04 EPS.
DRI Healthcare Trust Stock Performance
DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C($0.72). The company had revenue of C$33.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$38.51 million.
DRI Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend
DRI Healthcare Trust Company Profile
