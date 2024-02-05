FY2023 EPS Estimates for Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) Boosted by Analyst

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Ovintiv in a research report issued on Thursday, February 1st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings of $8.45 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.34. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $8.99 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.39 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.82 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.95 EPS.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.39 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.52 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 31.85%.

Ovintiv Stock Down 0.8 %

Ovintiv Increases Dividend

Shares of TSE OVV opened at C$55.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 3.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$57.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$61.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.11, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.45. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of C$43.23 and a 52-week high of C$70.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 11.83%.

About Ovintiv

(Get Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.