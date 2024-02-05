FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Coterra Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the company will earn $1.89 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.75. The consensus estimate for Coterra Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.26 per share.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CTRA. Citigroup raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.07.

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $24.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.19. Coterra Energy has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.79.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 33.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SouthState Corp raised its position in Coterra Energy by 75.4% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Coterra Energy by 133.3% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

