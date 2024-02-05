FY2024 EPS Estimates for Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Raised by Analyst

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) – DA Davidson increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report released on Friday, February 2nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of $3.30 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.10. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Modine Manufacturing’s current full-year earnings is $3.26 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Modine Manufacturing’s FY2025 earnings at $3.77 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE MOD opened at $70.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.24. Modine Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $19.41 and a 12-month high of $72.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.74.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $561.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.84 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total value of $3,017,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,791,580.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Christopher William Patterson sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $339,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,926,795.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total transaction of $3,017,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,791,580.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,400 shares of company stock worth $4,456,856. 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Modine Manufacturing

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOD. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Modine Manufacturing by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $431,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 10.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,294 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 128.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 12,864 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,066,537 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,639,000 after buying an additional 144,771 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

