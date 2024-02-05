FY2024 EPS Estimates for Real Matters Inc. Lowered by Analyst (TSE:REA)

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Real Matters in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 1st. Atb Cap Markets analyst M. Toner now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Real Matters’ FY2026 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Real Matters (TSE:REA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$48.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$50.63 million.

Separately, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Real Matters from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th.

