FY2024 EPS Estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. Reduced by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, February 1st. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Sarepta Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($6.57) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.14 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SRPT. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $193.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $224.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $166.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.10.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $121.27 on Monday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $55.25 and a twelve month high of $159.89. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.75 and its 200 day moving average is $105.61.

Institutional Trading of Sarepta Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,572,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,039,212,000 after purchasing an additional 41,465 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,503,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $630,257,000 after purchasing an additional 220,771 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,909,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $473,946,000 after purchasing an additional 54,698 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,432,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $278,601,000 after acquiring an additional 518,050 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,913,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,161,000 after purchasing an additional 139,756 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

