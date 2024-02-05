FY2024 EPS Estimates for Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Cut by Analyst

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) – B. Riley lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Vista Outdoor in a research report issued on Thursday, February 1st. B. Riley analyst A. Glaessgen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.83 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.89. The consensus estimate for Vista Outdoor’s current full-year earnings is $3.87 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Vista Outdoor’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Vista Outdoor from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Vista Outdoor from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Vista Outdoor from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Shares of NYSE:VSTO opened at $30.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.56. Vista Outdoor has a twelve month low of $23.33 and a twelve month high of $33.78.

In other Vista Outdoor news, CEO Gary L. Mcarthur acquired 1,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.94 per share, for a total transaction of $45,005.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,452,886.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 480.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 208.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 300.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 173,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 129,841 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 8.5% during the second quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 268,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,427,000 after purchasing an additional 20,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $418,000. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

