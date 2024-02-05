FY2025 Earnings Forecast for CCL Industries Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:CCL)

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for CCL Industries in a report issued on Thursday, February 1st. National Bank Financial analyst A. Abdullah now expects that the company will earn $4.10 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.11.
CCL Industries (TSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.74 billion.
CCL Industries Price Performance
CCL Industries Announces Dividend
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CCL Industries
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.