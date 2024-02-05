FY2025 Earnings Forecast for CCL Industries Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:CCL)

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for CCL Industries in a report issued on Thursday, February 1st. National Bank Financial analyst A. Abdullah now expects that the company will earn $4.10 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.11.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.74 billion.

CCL Industries Price Performance

CCL Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.