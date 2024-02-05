FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REA) Issued By National Bank Financial

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REA – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Real Matters in a report issued on Thursday, February 1st. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now forecasts that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.21. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Market Weight” rating on the stock.

Get Real Matters alerts:

Real Matters Price Performance

Real Matters (TSE:REA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$48.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$50.63 million.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.