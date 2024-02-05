Gogo Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for Gogo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 1st. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.76. The consensus estimate for Gogo’s current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Gogo’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Get Gogo alerts:

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $97.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.78 million. Gogo had a net margin of 38.95% and a negative return on equity of 263.04%. Gogo’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Gogo from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Gogo from $18.75 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gogo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Gogo

Gogo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOGO opened at $8.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.58 and its 200-day moving average is $11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.55, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 4.59. Gogo has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $17.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gogo

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOGO. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gogo during the third quarter valued at about $23,850,000. LB Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gogo during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,655,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gogo by 1,102.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,087,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,055,000 after purchasing an additional 997,281 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gogo by 74.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,205,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,704,000 after purchasing an additional 939,632 shares during the period. Finally, Sycale Advisors NY LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gogo by 97.5% during the third quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 1,859,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,182,000 after purchasing an additional 917,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gogo

In other Gogo news, EVP Karen Jackson sold 86,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total transaction of $885,355.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,844.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation-North America, Commercial Aviation-Rest of World, and Business Aviation segments. Its platform include networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.