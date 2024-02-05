Gradient Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,692 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.2% of Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $46,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 534.5% during the second quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Microsoft from $430.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Argus lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. HSBC upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $347.00 to $413.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. China Renaissance started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $466.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $411.06.

Microsoft Trading Up 1.8 %

MSFT opened at $411.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $245.61 and a 12 month high of $415.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $382.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $351.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.17. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The business had revenue of $62.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

