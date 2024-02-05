Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.80 Per Share

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Hasbro in a research report issued on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will earn $2.80 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.81. The consensus estimate for Hasbro’s current full-year earnings is $2.77 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hasbro’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.17 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on HAS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. DA Davidson cut shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hasbro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.67.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of HAS stock opened at $50.07 on Monday. Hasbro has a one year low of $42.66 and a one year high of $73.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.31 and its 200 day moving average is $56.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hasbro

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Hasbro by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Hasbro by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Hasbro by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 6,597 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hasbro by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 6,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Hasbro by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,268,000 after acquiring an additional 5,054 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is -69.83%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

