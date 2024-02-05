Head-To-Head Survey: BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFDW) and Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI)

BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFDW – Get Free Report) and Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BuzzFeed and Angi’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BuzzFeed $352.98 million N/A N/A N/A N/A Angi $1.89 billion 0.64 -$128.45 million ($0.18) -13.33

BuzzFeed has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Angi.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

11.4% of Angi shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Angi shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for BuzzFeed and Angi, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BuzzFeed 0 0 0 0 N/A Angi 0 2 6 0 2.75

Angi has a consensus price target of $3.99, indicating a potential upside of 66.41%. Given Angi’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Angi is more favorable than BuzzFeed.

Profitability

This table compares BuzzFeed and Angi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BuzzFeed N/A N/A N/A Angi -5.61% -6.51% -3.59%

Summary

Angi beats BuzzFeed on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed, Inc., a digital media company, distributes content across owned and operated, as well as third-party platforms. It offers BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a newsroom for young audience; Tasty, a platform for shareable food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content; and Complex Networks that offers culture content of music, food, style, entertainment, and sports. The company also provides display, programmatic, and video advertising on its owned and operated sites and applications. BuzzFeed, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Angi

Angi Inc. connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company's Ads and Leads, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as quoting, invoicing, and payment services. The company also owns and operates Leads digital marketplace service that connects consumers with professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; offers consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as book appointments online, connect with service professionals. In addition, it operates Handy, a platform for household services; Angi Roofing, which provides roof replacement and repair services; and home services marketplaces under the Travaux, MyHammer, Werkspot, MyBuilder, and Travaux.com brands. The company was formerly known as ANGI Homeservices Inc. and changed its name to Angi Inc. in March 2021. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. Angi Inc. is a subsidiary of IAC/InterActiveCorp.

