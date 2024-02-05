Heritage Commerce Corp (HTBK) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 7th

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th.

Heritage Commerce has a payout ratio of 56.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Heritage Commerce to earn $0.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.7%.

Heritage Commerce Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:HTBK opened at $8.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.10 million, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.97. Heritage Commerce has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $12.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on HTBK. StockNews.com lowered shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Heritage Commerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Heritage Commerce from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jack W. Conner sold 6,944 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $61,940.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 102,501 shares in the company, valued at $914,308.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heritage Commerce

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTBK. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Heritage Commerce by 32.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,529,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,750 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Heritage Commerce by 83.3% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,136,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,408,000 after purchasing an additional 516,348 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the first quarter valued at about $2,832,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 132.7% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 427,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 243,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 122.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 387,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 212,868 shares during the last quarter. 72.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

Further Reading

