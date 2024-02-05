Horace Mann Educators (HMN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $378.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.40 million. Horace Mann Educators had a positive return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. On average, analysts expect Horace Mann Educators to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Horace Mann Educators Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE HMN opened at $36.19 on Monday. Horace Mann Educators has a 52-week low of $27.81 and a 52-week high of $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -113.09 and a beta of 0.27.

Horace Mann Educators Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -412.50%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HMN

Insider Activity

In other Horace Mann Educators news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 50,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $1,858,134.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,370,364. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 137,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 1.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 38,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 41.0% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance and residential home insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.