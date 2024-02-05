Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Receives $11.38 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the four research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.38.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on HRZN. Compass Point lowered shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. B. Riley downgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th.
NASDAQ:HRZN opened at $13.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.41. Horizon Technology Finance has a 1-year low of $10.14 and a 1-year high of $13.73. The company has a market capitalization of $445.96 million, a PE ratio of -668.67 and a beta of 1.25.
Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.
