Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Receives $11.38 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the four research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.38.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HRZN. Compass Point lowered shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. B. Riley downgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,724 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,572 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,369 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. 5.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HRZN opened at $13.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.41. Horizon Technology Finance has a 1-year low of $10.14 and a 1-year high of $13.73. The company has a market capitalization of $445.96 million, a PE ratio of -668.67 and a beta of 1.25.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

