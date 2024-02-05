Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP) to Release Earnings on Monday

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Performance

NYSE HPP opened at $7.99 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Hudson Pacific Properties has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $11.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 1.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,343,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,730,000 after buying an additional 148,537 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,183,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $615,584,000 after purchasing an additional 160,204 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $101,242,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,164,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,674,000 after purchasing an additional 875,483 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,503,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,501 shares during the last quarter. 97.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HPP shares. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $7.10 to $10.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $5.50 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.87.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

