IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.00.
Several brokerages recently commented on IAG. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on IAMGOLD from $3.30 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.
NYSE:IAG opened at $2.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.17. IAMGOLD has a fifty-two week low of $1.99 and a fifty-two week high of $3.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.65.
IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 0.38% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $224.50 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IAMGOLD will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa.
