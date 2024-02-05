IDEX (IEX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) is set to issue its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.78 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

IDEX Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IEX opened at $220.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. IDEX has a 1-year low of $183.76 and a 1-year high of $231.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $209.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.36.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDEX

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in IDEX by 34.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,058,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in IDEX by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in IDEX by 3.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in IDEX by 24.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,877,000 after acquiring an additional 16,117 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

