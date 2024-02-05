IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $9,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $573.63.

IDXX opened at $527.14 on Monday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $372.50 and a one year high of $568.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $531.09 and its 200-day moving average is $490.27. The company has a market capitalization of $43.78 billion, a PE ratio of 53.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.25.

In other news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total value of $6,071,548.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,243,989.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $3,657,020.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,650,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total value of $6,071,548.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $5,243,989.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

