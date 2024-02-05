Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $241.00.

ITW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

ITW opened at $256.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $77.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.15. Illinois Tool Works has a fifty-two week low of $217.06 and a fifty-two week high of $267.12.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 96.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 293.5% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,288,000 after acquiring an additional 21,730 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 9.3% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 11,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 44.6% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 73,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,440,000 after acquiring an additional 22,701 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 14,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

