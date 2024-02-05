Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Shares Bought by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Free Report) by 19.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 233,906 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,643 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Infinera were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinera during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Infinera by 85.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,291 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Infinera in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinera in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Infinera in the second quarter valued at $49,000. 99.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Infinera currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.72.

Shares of NASDAQ INFN opened at $5.18 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.68. Infinera Co. has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $7.80.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

