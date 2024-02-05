Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.95.

INFY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Infosys from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Infosys in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Infosys in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

Get Infosys alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on INFY

Infosys Stock Performance

Shares of Infosys stock opened at $20.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.67. Infosys has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $20.49. The firm has a market cap of $84.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.96.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Infosys had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Infosys will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Infosys

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Infosys by 4.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Infosys by 39.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 157,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,914,000 after acquiring an additional 44,768 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Infosys during the first quarter worth about $465,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Infosys by 108.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,017,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,315,000 after acquiring an additional 528,900 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Infosys by 1.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,051,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,164,000 after acquiring an additional 16,102 shares during the period. 11.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Infosys

(Get Free Report

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.