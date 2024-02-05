Intel Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the chip maker on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th.

Intel has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.5% annually over the last three years. Intel has a payout ratio of 22.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Intel to earn $1.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.0%.

Shares of INTC opened at $42.60 on Monday. Intel has a 12-month low of $24.73 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $180.11 billion, a PE ratio of 109.23, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.02.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Intel will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on INTC shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intel from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.48.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 472.2% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 127,264 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,256,000 after acquiring an additional 105,021 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.3% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 34,317 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 22,827.5% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 45,855 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 45,655 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,061,589 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $202,700,000 after acquiring an additional 180,568 shares during the period. 60.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

