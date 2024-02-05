International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) and Comstock (NYSE:LODE) Financial Review

Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) and International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Comstock and International Flavors & Fragrances, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comstock 0 0 0 0 N/A International Flavors & Fragrances 1 9 7 0 2.35

International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus target price of $80.71, suggesting a potential downside of 0.69%. Given International Flavors & Fragrances’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe International Flavors & Fragrances is more favorable than Comstock.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comstock $180,000.00 324.05 -$45.95 million ($0.26) -1.90 International Flavors & Fragrances $11.62 billion 1.79 -$1.87 billion $0.18 451.50

This table compares Comstock and International Flavors & Fragrances’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Comstock has higher earnings, but lower revenue than International Flavors & Fragrances. Comstock is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than International Flavors & Fragrances, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Comstock and International Flavors & Fragrances’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comstock -2,266.90% -12.67% -7.25% International Flavors & Fragrances 0.40% 5.22% 2.64%

Volatility and Risk

Comstock has a beta of 2.07, suggesting that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Flavors & Fragrances has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.2% of Comstock shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.5% of International Flavors & Fragrances shares are held by institutional investors. 10.7% of Comstock shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of International Flavors & Fragrances shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

International Flavors & Fragrances beats Comstock on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Comstock

Comstock Inc. engages in systemic decarbonization business in Nevada. It operates through Renewable Energy, Metals and Mining, and Strategic and Corporate Investments segments. The company produces aviation, and marine fuel; carbon neutral ethanol, oil, gasoline, renewable diesel, and other renewable replacements. In addition, it is involved in design, engineering, fabrication, procurement, and construction solutions; and third-party license services, as well as produces lithium, graphite, nickel, cobalt, copper, aluminum, and other metals. Further, the company engages in metal processing, mine development, environmental and reclamation operations, and mining services; sells metals, and leases mineral properties. Additionally, it invests in non-mining real estate investments. The company has collaboration agreements with Mercury Clean Up, LLC for the manufacture and deployment of mercury remediation systems. Comstock Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Virginia City, Nevada.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment offers natural and plant-based specialty food ingredients, such as flavor compounds; savory products that includes soups, sauces, meat, fish, poultry, snacks, etc.; beverages, such as juice drinks, carbonated or flavored beverages, spirits, etc.; sweets that includes bakery products, candy, cereal, chewing gum, etc.; and dairy products, such as yogurt, ice cream, cheese, etc. It also provides natural food protection ingredients consist of natural antioxidants and anti-microbials. Its Scent segment provides fragrance compounds, which include fine fragrances comprising perfumes and colognes, as well as consumer fragrances; fragrance ingredients comprising synthetic and natural ingredients that could be combined with other materials to create fragrance and consumer compounds; and cosmetic active ingredients consisting of active and functional ingredients, and delivery systems to support its customers' cosmetic and personal care product lines. The Health & Biosciences segment develops and produces enzymes, food cultures, probiotics, and specialty ingredients for food and non-food applications. Its Pharma Solutions segment produces and sells cellulosics and seaweed-based pharma excipients. The company sells its products primarily to manufacturers of perfumes and cosmetics, hair and other personal care products, soaps and detergents, cleaning products, dairy, meat and other processed foods, beverages, snacks and savory foods, sweet and baked goods, dietary supplements, infant and elderly nutrition, functional food, and pharmaceutical excipients and oral care products. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. was founded in 1833 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

